Poland urges NATO to accelerate drone defense measures on eastern flank

Poland’s Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has called on NATO to accelerate efforts to strengthen drone protection along the alliance’s eastern flank, following fresh airspace violations reported by Romania.

The alert came after Romania scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday in response to suspected drone incursions near its airspace — incidents that have raised renewed security concerns among eastern NATO members bordering Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the situation underscores the need to speed up the alliance’s Operation Eastern Sentry, which coordinates air and missile defence contributions from member states.

“Eight countries have declared their forces, but this must be accelerated,” he said following a meeting with his French counterpart. “If today’s airspace violation is confirmed, it further proves the need for immediate reinforcement.”

The Polish minister emphasized that improved drone detection and rapid-response capabilities are essential as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to destabilize the region.

News.Az