Poland’s new President Nawrocki sworn in, dealing setback to Tusk’s pro-EU agenda

Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian and nationalist backed by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, was officially sworn in as Poland’s new president on Wednesday, setting the stage for political tension with centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Nawrocki, known for his support of Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, took the oath in a ceremony in the Polish parliament. His presidency marks a major challenge to Tusk’s pro-European Union course, especially as Nawrocki now holds veto power over legislation, which could stall government reforms — particularly efforts to reverse judicial changes introduced by PiS, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His rise to power comes after a campaign marred by controversy, including allegations involving property dealings and a past as a football hooligan. Nawrocki denied any wrongdoing, but the issues fueled media attention and public debate.

Nawrocki has also taken a markedly different stance from his predecessor, Andrzej Duda, on Ukraine, stating he does not currently see a place for Ukraine in NATO or the EU. As president, he would be required to sign off on Poland’s ratification of new NATO members.

Tusk, reacting to the shift, posted on X: “What will it be like with the fourth [president]? We'll manage.”

Observers remain uncertain whether Nawrocki will act solely in line with PiS or forge his own path. Either way, his presidency signals a potential cooling of relations with Ukraine and greater alignment with the U.S., as indicated by his spokesman’s remarks: “The United States is undoubtedly our priority partner.”

Despite thousands of protests filed over voting irregularities, Poland’s Supreme Court ruled they were insufficient to affect the election outcome.

