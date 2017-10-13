Polish Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan next week
Foreign Minister of Poland Witold Waszczykowski will arrive in Azerbaijan on October 18.
Report informs referring to diplomatic sources that during the one-day visit, he is expected to be received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as to hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.
During the visit, the sides will discuss prospects for the development of bilateral relations, including in the political and economic spheres.
News.Az