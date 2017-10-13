Polish Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Poland Witold Waszczykowski will arrive in Azerbaijan on October 18.

Report informs referring to diplomatic sources that during the one-day visit, he is expected to be received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as to hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

During the visit, the sides will discuss prospects for the development of bilateral relations, including in the political and economic spheres.

News.Az

News.Az