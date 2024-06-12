Polish president stresses importance of stronger NATO eastern flank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed underlining the importance of NATO’s eastern flank at the upcoming Washington summit, calling for increased security spending, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

The call came during the Bucharest Nine summit in Riga, where Duda underlined the need for decisive actions to counter Russia’s growing aggression.He said that the upcoming Washington summit would solidify transatlantic bonds and affirm the credibility of allies for deterrence and defense.“Decisions made at the summit will be key to dealing with Russia’s growing aggression,” Duda said.He warned that Russia is ready to use all available resources to achieve its imperial-like goals. He also noted the use of migration as a weapon along NATO's eastern border.Duda acknowledged NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s presence, reinforcing the alliance as a crucial defense guarantee. Later, he told reporters that revising NATO’s approach to Russia is a priority for the July summit.“Russia has not been conducting dialogue with NATO,” Duda said. “It is a country hostile to the alliance, an aggressor in Ukraine, and towards the entire free world.”Duda added that while Ukraine cannot become a full NATO member before the war ends, the process should continue to show Russia that Ukrainian aspirations are recognized and supported.The Bucharest Nine, formed in 2015, serves as an informal cooperation platform for NATO's eastern flank, consisting of Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria. The summit has held eight meetings already, including three in Warsaw.

News.Az