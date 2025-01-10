Politico: Acquiring Greenland would be 'bad deal' for Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

The acquisition of Greenland, rich with mineral resources, will become a ‘bad deal’ for US President-elect Donald Trump because the US is already ‘getting all it wants’ from this strategically important island, said an article published by Politico, News.Az reports.

According to the article, Grabbing Greenland — whether by purchase or force — wouldn’t really improve Washington’s outlook.“The U.S. has three main objectives in Greenland and those are well met today. First off, the Pituffik Space Base (formerly known as Thule Air Base) is an essential military site for early warning systems and air power over the Arctic region,” it notes.“Secondly, Greenland is actively courting investors to develop sustainable mining infrastructure for its deposits of rare earth minerals and potentially also copper, silver, platinum and titanium. Premier Egede has traveled to the U.S. several times since getting elected in 2021 to attract private investment — but no companies have made the leap,” Politico writes.“Finally, the U.S. wants to prevent China from encroaching. Under pressure from Washington, Copenhagen blocked a state-owned Chinese company from developing three airport projects on the island, citing it would be a security risk,” it adds.

News.Az