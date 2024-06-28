Polynesian Liberation Front thanks Azerbaijan for support

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Independent Front for the Liberation of Polynesia (Tavini Huiraatira), which advocates for the sovereignty of French overseas territories in Polynesia, has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support.

Victor Maamaatuaiahutapu, the party's secretary general, expressed gratitude in letters sent to Azerbaijani officials and organizations, Caliber.Az reports citing local media.The letters of thanks were addressed to First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, executive directors of Media Development Agency (MEDİA) Ahmed Ismayilov and Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov, Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, as well as to the leadership of Baku International Centre for Multiculturalism, State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations, National Cancer Center, and the Rector of the State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports.Maamaatuaiahutapu highlighted the significance of the visit by representatives of the Tavini Huiraatira party to Azerbaijan, organized by the Baku Initiative Group from May 29 to June 2.

