However, in a more upbeat readout on Saturday, the Vatican said the pope did not have a fever and did not show signs of an increased white blood cell count, adding that his blood flow and circulation remained stable.
Pope Francis remains stable, has not had new breathing crisis, Vatican says
- 1019238
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/pope-francis-remains-stable-has-not-had-new-breathing-crisis-vatican-says Copied
Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for just over two weeks fighting double pneumonia, is in a stable condition and has not had further breathing crises, the Vatican said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.
The 88-year-old pontiff suffered a constriction of his respiratory airways on Friday, akin to an asthma attack, renewing concerns over his well-being.