Pope Leo’s criticism of Trump immigration policies inspires US Catholics to step up support for migrants

Pope Leo’s criticism of Trump immigration policies inspires US Catholics to step up support for migrants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo’s public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies has prompted senior Catholic leaders in the United States to intensify efforts to help migrants affected by the administration’s crackdown.

Earlier this week, the pontiff urged Americans to “deeply reflect” on how their country treats immigrants, following reports of harsh conditions at a federal detention facility near Chicago, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Pope Leo’s comments strengthen the resolve of those of us in the United States who remain deeply committed to welcoming the stranger,” said Kerry Alys Robinson, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich praised the pope’s message, calling support for immigrants a “moral imperative” that no Christian can ignore.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said detainees at the Broadview facility are treated humanely and receive three meals daily. The White House, meanwhile, defended Trump’s policy as fulfilling campaign promises to deport “criminal illegal aliens.”

Pope Leo, the first American pope, has taken a cautious public tone since his election in May but has grown increasingly outspoken on immigration. In September, he called the U.S. government’s treatment of immigrants “inhuman,” sparking backlash among conservative Catholics.

A Vatican advisor, Cardinal Michael Czerny, said the pope’s stance reflects the Church’s core moral teaching: “Do unto others as you would wish them to do unto you.”

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, who leads the U.S. bishops’ migration committee, said the issue will likely dominate the bishops’ annual meeting in Baltimore next week.

“Without question, this will be a major, if not the major, topic we undertake,” Seitz told Reuters.

He added that the pope’s comments have encouraged him to “redouble” his own advocacy for migrants.

Religious leaders in Chicago were denied access to deliver Communion to detainees on All Saints’ Day, which DHS said was due to security restrictions.

However, Seitz said similar services were recently allowed inside an ICE detention center in El Paso, where detainees wept during Mass.

Faith-based groups across the U.S., including the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, have echoed the pope’s call to end violent actions against migrants and ensure their basic human rights are respected.

News.Az