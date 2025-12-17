Portugal to amend labour reform after general strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portugal’s centre-right minority government announced plans to amend labour reform legislation after the country’s first general strike in over a decade. The strike, called by the main unions CGTP and UGT, protested changes seen as favoring employers over workers’ rights.

Labour Minister Maria do Rosario Ramalho described recent talks with UGT leadership as “constructive,” emphasizing that the government aims to negotiate a compromise rather than retreat. UGT Secretary-General Mario Mourao said the meeting left him optimistic about reaching an agreement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The proposed reforms include easing just-cause dismissals in small- and medium-sized businesses, lifting limits on outsourcing, and capping flexible-work rights for breastfeeding mothers at two years. Eurostat data show Portugal’s productivity remains below the EU average, and the OECD has warned that rigid labour rules limit flexibility and push younger skilled workers into precarious contracts.

The bill is under discussion with business confederations and unions before parliamentary submission. The far-right opposition party Chega has indicated it may withdraw support if the legislation is not amended.

News.Az