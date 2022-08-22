Portuguese referees to control FC Qarabag vs Viktoria Plzeň return match in UCL play-off round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portuguese Artur Dias will be in charge of the Czech Viktoria Plzeň vs FC Qarabag return match in the UEFA Champions League play-off round, News.Az reports.

Dias will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Rui Tavares and Paulo Soares, with Fabio Verissimo as the fourth official. Tiago Martins and Luis Godinho will be the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) of the game.

The return match will be played at Doosan Arena in Plzen at 23:00 Baku time on August 23.

