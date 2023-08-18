Positions of Azerbaijani Army once again subjected to fire

On August 18, at 10:20, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Istisu settlement using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

In addition, from11:55 to 12:15 illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed attempted to redeploy to strengthen their positions opposite the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the direction of Khojavend and Fizuli regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took necessary measures to suppress illegal redeployment.

News.Az