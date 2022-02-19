Yandex metrika counter

Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire in direction of Khojavand

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire in direction of Khojavand

On February 19, starting from 15:40, the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Taghaverd village of Khojavand district were fired at by members of an illegal Armenian armed group from the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The opposite side was silenced by the response measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      