Powerlifter Mammadov wins Azerbaijan's first medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Powerlifter Parvin Mammadov has claimed Azerbaijan`s first medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He sealed the bronze medal in the 49kg weight class after lifting 156 kilograms.

"My joy knows no bounds. It was like a dream for me until yesterday. I am delighted that I was able to raise our flag in Tokyo. We suffered a lot with our coach. Thank God all this was not in vain," said Mammadov.

News.Az

News.Az