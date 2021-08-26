Powerlifter Mammadov wins Azerbaijan's first medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Powerlifter Parvin Mammadov has claimed Azerbaijan`s first medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
He sealed the bronze medal in the 49kg weight class after lifting 156 kilograms.
"My joy knows no bounds. It was like a dream for me until yesterday. I am delighted that I was able to raise our flag in Tokyo. We suffered a lot with our coach. Thank God all this was not in vain," said Mammadov.
News.Az