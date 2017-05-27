Practical skills of snipers are checked

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Armed Forces preparation plan for 2017, practical shooting skills of snipers are examined in formations and military units located in the frontline zone.

During the trainings, conducted in difficult climatic conditions, at night and in the mountain-woody terrain, the military personnel improve their different combat training skills, according to Defense Ministry.

Snipers, trained by professional instructors, carry out tasks on camouflaging, selecting of basic and reserve positions, long-distance trekking at predetermined coordinates and other training tasks.

News.Az

