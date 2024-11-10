Yandex metrika counter

Premier League: Chelsea and Arsenal draw in London derby

In the 11th round of the English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw in the London derby.

According to News.Az, the match at Stamford Bridge ended in a tie.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 60th minute. Ten minutes later, Chelsea's Pedro Neto equalized.

The Blues are in third place in the Premier League standings for the 2024/2025 season, with 19 points from 11 matches. The Gunners are in fourth place, also with 19 points.

Liverpool currently tops the Premier League table with 28 points.

