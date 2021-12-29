Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

A record 103 Premier League players and staff tested positive for coronavirus in the past week - the highest weekly figure recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year, News.Az reports citing Sky Sports.

With testing increased to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests last week as the league responded to rising Omicron levels, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered between Monday December 20 and Sunday December 26.

"The safety of everyone is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant," the league said in a statement.

Last week saw 90 Premier League players and staff test positive for Covid-19 as these new emergency protocols were introduced.

Other measures introduced are the wearing of face coverings while indoors and observing social distancing as well as limiting treatment time.

The latest results come as a number of Premier League bosses have spoken out on the impact Covid-19 cases are having on already stretched squads during the festive period.

With 15 top-flight games already postponed over the last fortnight, managers are concerned about an increased workload for those fit to play, as well as players returning from Covid and injuries being asked to make their comebacks faster than usual.

Various managers - including Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea head coach - have called for clubs to once again be permitted to make five changes per match to help ease the pressure on their squads.

News.Az