Premier Li Qiang: China seeks stronger partnership with Australia

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said China is ready to strengthen its strategic partnership with Australia, pledging deeper trade, green economy, and digital cooperation while enhancing coordination in global governance.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday expressed China’s readiness to strengthen strategic communication and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Australia, aiming to build a “more mature, stable, and productive” comprehensive strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the East Asian leaders’ meetings in Malaysia, Li said deeper cooperation would benefit both nations and contribute to regional and global peace and development.

Li noted that President Xi Jinping and Albanese met in July, laying out new plans to deepen bilateral ties. Since then, relations have shown steady improvement, with progress in trade, dialogue, and cultural exchanges.

The premier said China is willing to align development strategies and enhance policy coordination with Australia through institutional dialogues such as the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue and the Joint Economic Commission. He also proposed advancing the review and upgrade of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Li highlighted the potential for expanded cooperation in the green economy, high-tech industries, and digital sectors, and said China supports capable Chinese enterprises investing in Australia. He expressed hope that Australia would maintain an “open, transparent, and non-discriminatory” environment for foreign investors.

Beyond trade, Li called for stronger exchanges in youth, education, and tourism, underscoring the importance of fostering goodwill between the two peoples.

Amid global governance challenges, Li said China is prepared to enhance coordination with Australia within multilateral institutions such as the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) to promote fair and effective global governance.

