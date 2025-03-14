Preparations for ECO Summit in Azerbaijan discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), who is visiting the country to participate in the 12th Global Baku Forum.

The meeting covered prospects for cooperation within the ECO, efforts to strengthen the organization’s activities, preparations for the upcoming ECO Summit in Azerbaijan, and regional developments, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to the ECO, noting the region's significant economic, trade, and transport potential. He highlighted the importance of fully utilizing these opportunities to enhance cooperation among member states.

Discussions also focused on Azerbaijan's Presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, with both sides underscoring the importance of promoting environmental initiatives within the ECO.

Regarding the upcoming ECO Summit in Azerbaijan, the officials emphasized its crucial role in strengthening the organization and underscored the significance of active participation from member countries.

The meeting also addressed other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az