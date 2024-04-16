President: After the Shirvan irrigation canal has been put into operation, Lake Hajigabul will also be filled

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The new project (the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal – ed.) to be implemented will cover 230,000 hectares of arable land,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district.

“Most of this will be newly irrigated farmland. Whereas earlier this canal covered eight districts, now it will cover 10, and the last point of the canal will be Lake Hajigabul right behind me. Lake Hajigabul has been completely dry for more than 10 years now. After the canal has been put into operation, the lake will also be filled, which will have a very positive effect on nature,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az