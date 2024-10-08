President Aliyev: 9 May Victory Day - an important factor of further cooperation among CIS member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

9 May Victory Day is an important factor of further cooperation among CIS member states, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the limited format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council, News.Az reports.

“ Our common Victory Day on May 9 is an important factor of further cooperation among CIS member states. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to this cooperation and will continue to contribute to the strengthening of our interaction,” pointed out the Azerbaijani leader, adding that the country has made a significant contribution to the common victory.

News.Az