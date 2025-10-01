Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev and First Lady inaugurate new park in Baku

Photo: AZERTAC

On October 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of a new park in Baku’s Narimanov district.

Mayor of Baku Eldar Azizov briefed the president and the first lady about the park, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The 3.5-hectare recreational area is located at the intersection of Ahmad bey Aghaoglu, Tabriz, and Talat Shikhaliyev streets, near the Italy-Azerbaijan University. It features gazebos, an amphitheater, a tennis court, children’s play zones, and a modern lighting system, with facilities designed for both leisure and sports activities.

