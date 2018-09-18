Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev approves funding to construct multi-story residential building in Bilasuvar

  • Economics
  • Share
President Aliyev approves funding to construct multi-story residential building in Bilasuvar

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the improvement of living conditions of the population in the city of Bilasuvar.

Under the presidential order, 3 million manats will the to Bilasuvar District Executive Authority for the construction of a 48-apartment residential building in the city.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      