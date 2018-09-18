President Aliyev approves funding to construct multi-story residential building in Bilasuvar
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the improvement of living conditions of the population in the city of Bilasuvar.
Under the presidential order, 3 million manats will the to Bilasuvar District Executive Authority for the construction of a 48-apartment residential building in the city.
