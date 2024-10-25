President Aliyev approves regulation for Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an Order approving the "Regulation on Joint Activity of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and border security issues between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan," News.Az reports.

On August 30 this year, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the regulation on the joint activities of border delimitation commissions. “According to the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and border security issues between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed on April 19, 2024, the work on agreeing on the Regulation regarding the joint activities of the Commissions has been completed,” the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia said in a statement.“The Regulation concerning the joint activities of the Commissions was duly signed on August 30, 2024. Currently, both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia have begun to carry out internal state procedures,” it added.

News.Az