President Aliyev: Armenia must be punished at international level, Azerbaijan demands compensation

It is also important to inform the world about Armenian barbarism, and Armenia must be punished, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Saturday as he received Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif, News.Az reports.

“We punished them during the war in a way they will never forget, but the aggressor must also be punished at the international level,” the head of state said.

“Of course, there is the issue of compensation. We demand compensation. We have already involved international institutions and legal groups to help us raise this issue in the international arena. So this is the plan. I think that for next year's program, we must adapt our cooperation to this important reality,” he added.

The Azerbaijani leader also touched upon the issue of landmines in the country’s liberated territories.

The head of state noted that currently, it is not possible to return former Azerbaijani IDPs to the liberated areas due to landmines.

“Unfortunately, so far more than 200 people have been killed or seriously injured by landmines. Clearing these areas of mines requires great experience and technical capacity. We must also create decent conditions for people to be able to return there, and the process has begun. I am sure that you will visit our country again, because this is a very important issue on a global scale. I believe that the way we will restore the territory the size of Lebanon will be a good example for other countries suffering from occupation, destruction and other serious problems. I am sure we can be an example for all other countries that have faced or are still facing the same problems as us,” he concluded.

News.Az