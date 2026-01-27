President Aliyev attends opening of Sumgayit mirror plant

The newly launched facility belongs to Azermirror LLC and will produce high-quality mirror sheets for both domestic use and international markets. During the ceremony, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the president on the progress of Azerbaijan’s industrial zones and the strategic role of the Sumgayit Industrial Park in the country’s economic diversification, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Officials reported that 104 enterprises are now operating across Azerbaijan’s industrial zones. To date, more than 7 billion manats have been invested, creating over 11,000 permanent jobs. Total production across these zones has reached 19.4 billion manats, including 6.1 billion manats worth of exports to 70 countries. Additional investments of nearly 1.74 billion manats are planned in the next phase.

Sumgayit Industrial Park remains one of the country’s key industrial hubs. Spanning 640 hectares, it hosts 40 resident companies with total project investments valued at 6.7 billion manats. More than 6,100 people are already employed there, with plans to create nearly 8,800 jobs in total. Resident companies have generated 15.4 billion manats in sales, including 5.7 billion manats from exports.

Azermirror LLC, which received resident status in 2023, built its plant on a one-hectare site within the park. The factory will produce up to 900,000 square meters of mirror sheets per year and has created 30 permanent jobs. The project uses Chinese technology and required an investment of 6.13 million manats. The Azerbaijan Business Development Fund provided 1.5 million manats in concessional financing, while the company also benefited from 600,000 manats in tax and customs exemptions.

Representatives of the company told the president that the plant will meet domestic demand while also targeting export markets, strengthening Azerbaijan’s manufacturing capacity in construction and interior materials.

The opening reflects Azerbaijan’s broader industrialization strategy focused on innovation, modern technologies, efficient use of economic resources, and expanding competitive non-oil exports. Officials emphasized that continued development of industrial parks remains central to job creation, regional development, and long-term economic diversification.