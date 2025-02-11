President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to comprehensive development of interstate ties with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian as his country celebrates the national holiday - Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

"We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Relations between our countries stem from common historical, religious and cultural values of our peoples, who are bound together by strong ties," President Ilham Aliyev said in his message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"At present, our countries fruitfully cooperate across economic, trade, transport, energy, and other domains. There are favorable opportunities to further expand the scope of our mutual interaction and enrich it with new content.

I believe that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and cooperation will continue to evolve and strengthen based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness for the prosperity of our countries, and for the regional stability and security," the head of state said in his message.

President Ilham Aliyev wished Masoud Pezeshkian robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity for the friendly and brotherly people of Iran.

News.Az