President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Iran achieved good results in joint projects

President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who today arrived in Baku.

Azerbaijani president expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries and noted that good results were achieved in implementation of joint projects, Trend reports. Recalling his brief talk with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Istanbul, President Ilham Aliyev said they exchanged views on the successful development of Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations.

Ilham Aliyev noted that the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Azerbaijan for the second time in a month indicates to high level of relations, adding that the visit creates good opportunity for discussing the agenda of the two countries’ bilateral relations.

Touching upon the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of holding these meetings on a regular basis, and assessed the meeting of the ministers of the neighbor states as a good initiative.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif conveyed greetings of President Hassan Rouhani to the Azerbaijani president.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of his visit to Azerbaijan for the second time this month and meeting Azerbaijani president in terms of development of the two countries’ relations. He said the Iranian side is very pleased with the fact that Azerbaijan-Iran relations have been at a very high level during Hassan Rouhani's presidency.

Touching upon the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers in Baku, Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the importance of holding the meetings in this format and expressed confidence that they would continue in the future.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral relations in the banking, energy, transportation, trade and investment spheres.

The Azerbaijani president expressed gratitude for the greetings of Hassan Rouhani and asked to convey his greetings to the Iranian president.

