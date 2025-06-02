Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a country with stable political system

Photo: AZERTAC

Today, Azerbaijan is a country with a stable political system, with a developing economy, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

The head of state made the remarks at the official opening of the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale economic reforms, and our economy is self-sufficient. Our foreign debt is less than 7% of GDP,” he noted.

President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized the importance of the Contract of the Century.

“As it was already mentioned, back in 1994, when the first oil and gas exhibition was held, right after that, Azerbaijan signed a contract with a consortium of international oil companies, which later was called the Contract of the Century. It actually changed the whole geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the region,” he said.

“That was due to the vision of President Heydar Aliyev,” the head of state added.


News.Az 

