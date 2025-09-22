President Aliyev: Azerbaijani economy sits on strong, fundamental bedrock

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani economy sits on strong and fundamental bedrock, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku.

“The Contract of the Century, signed on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has entered into history as a model of exemplary collaboration of global scale by laying down strong foundations to develop large transnational projects and logistical hubs running from Asia to Europe in subsequent years,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“As the territorial integrity of our country was secured, Azerbaijan’s efforts helped to lay the basis for lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region. For the time being, Azerbaijan already relies on economic diplomacy in its foreign policy to build new cooperative ties and further expand non-oil sectors, with national tourism potential in particular,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

He stressed that the favorable geographic location of Azerbaijan makes the country a strategic hub of regional economic policy.

“The transit volume of goods through the Middle Corridor is increasing each year. This indicator is expected to ramp up in next years, in particular with the commissioning of the Zangezur Corridor. The modern infrastructure created in the country, including the Baku International Trade Sea Port, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and the modern railway network, offers all amenities to investors in terms of direct access to global markets and high transit efficiency. At the same time, special economic zones, coupled with modern transportation and digital infrastructure, offer ready-to-go platforms for production, logistics, renewable energy, digital services, and high value-chain agriculture,” the head of state added.

News.Az