"Today, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which connects Türkiye and Azerbaijan, provides significant advantages. This transportation route holds great importance and benefits not only for our countries but also for a wider region, especially in uniting the Turkic world. Of course, the unity and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are a great contribution to the entire Turkic world," the head of state added.
President Aliyev: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is especially beneficial for uniting the Turkic world
- 05 Mar 2025 18:58
- 05 Mar 2025 19:37
- Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac