President Aliyev, Barzani discuss economic and cultural ties in Munich - VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Nechirvan Barzani on February 13 in Munich, focusing on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

According to reports, the sides warmly recalled Nechirvan Barzani’s previous visits to Azerbaijan and his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, noting that these contacts have created a solid foundation for discussing future cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the talks, the leaders exchanged views on strengthening ties in economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian fields, and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

President Ilham Aliyev also invited Nechirvan Barzani to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. The head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq welcomed and accepted the invitation.

News.Az