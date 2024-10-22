President Aliyev, CEO Vlaskamp discuss MAN Truck & Bus activities in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received Alexander Vlaskamp, Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus.Alexander Vlaskamp congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting COP29, describing it as a very important event, News.Az reports.
He highlighted the transportation sector's crucial role at COP29 and emphasized the importance of collaboration with Azerbaijan in this area.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that preparations for COP29 are nearing completion. The head of state emphasized that, despite having less than a year to complete these tasks, Azerbaijan is sparing no effort to ensure the successful hosting of COP29 at the highest level. President Ilham Aliyev praised the unanimous support of 198 countries for holding COP29 in Azerbaijan and highlighted the significant importance of hosting such an event in the region for the first time.
President Ilham Aliyev stated that significant work has been done in Azerbaijan towards the transition to green and renewable energy, and several important projects have already been implemented.
The head of state mentioned that measures have been taken for the efficient operation of the transportation system in Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of cooperation with MAN Truck & Bus in this regard.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with discussions on potential cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and MAN Truck & Bus and exchanged views on the company's activities in the country. They noted that a significant number of vehicles produced by the company are in use in the country. Considering Azerbaijan's growing socio-economic potential and needs, the discussions included not only the procurement of the company’s products but also local production opportunities in the country. The sides agreed to conduct research through a unified working group for this purpose.