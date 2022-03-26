President Aliyev congratulates Charles Michel on re-election as European Council president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Charles Michel on his re-election as President of the European Council, News.Az reports.

In his congratulatory letter, President Aliyev hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

“I remember with great pleasure the discussions we held during your visit to Azerbaijan last year and the meeting we held in Brussels,” he said.

President Aliyev also highly appreciated Michel’s personal contribution to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, ensuring lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region and the establishment of transport and communication links.

“We appreciate the intention of the European Union to support humanitarian projects aimed at demining our liberated territories.

“There is an active dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union in energy, security, transport and other areas,” the head of state said.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, especially in the field of energy, is of a strategic nature, said President Aliyev adding. “The Eighth meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in Baku in February this year ushered new opportunities for our future joint activities in the energy sector.”

“I do hope that the negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union will be completed soon, and our cooperation will enter a qualitatively new stage with the signing of this important document.

“I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and comprehensively develop our cooperation.

I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your responsible activities.”

News.Az