President Aliyev congratulates China on Spring Festival

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent official congratulations to China ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, highlighting the strength of bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a message addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Aliyev extended sincere congratulations on behalf of himself and the Azerbaijani people to the Chinese leader and the Chinese nation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The message described the Spring Festival as an ancient holiday symbolizing peace, harmony, renewal, hope, and gratitude to nature. The Azerbaijani leader expressed hope that the traditional Chinese New Year celebration would bring happiness, prosperity, and abundance to the Chinese people.

The letter also emphasized the steady development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, noting that intensive political dialogue and mutual understanding continue to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Aliyev expressed confidence that traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and China will continue to expand in line with the interests of both nations, further reinforcing the strategic partnership.

News.Az