President Aliyev congratulates Czech counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Czech President Milos Zeman.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic,” Ilham Aliyev told Czech president in his letter, AzVision reports.

“I hope that the Azerbaijani-Czech relations will continue to develop and expand on the basis of friendship and cooperation in the interests of our peoples,” noted the president.

“On this joyful day, I wish you robust health, success in your activity, and constant wellbeing and prosperity to your friendly people,” added the head of state.

News.Az

