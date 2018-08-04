President Aliyev extends condolences to Russian counterpart
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.
“I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties caused by the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in Krasnoyarsk region. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died,” said President Aliyev.
