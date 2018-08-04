President Aliyev extends condolences to Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties caused by the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in Krasnoyarsk region. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died,” said President Aliyev.

