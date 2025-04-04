President Aliyev: Geography of Azerbaijan’s gas supply in Europe will definitely grow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The geography of Azerbaijan’s gas supply in Europe will definitely grow, President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

The president made the statement at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Today, Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to 12 countries. 10 of them are European, eight of which are members of European Union,” he said.

“The geography of our gas supply in Europe will definitely grow because today we are already involved in creation of gas distribution network of some European countries. Some of them do not have it. Some of them need to expand it. Azerbaijan as investor is planning to do it. So, geography of our gas supplies definitely will grow,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

The head of state stressed that today energy security is an integral part of national security of countries.

“We can talk also about industrial security. Because in order to develop industries, we need energy resources, petrochemicals, fertilizers. Azerbaijan is a producer and exporter of crude oil, natural gas, oil products, petrochemicals, and fertilizers,” he added.

The Azerbaijani president also underscored the need to expand the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP.

“The Southern Gas Corridor works at full capacity. Whether it's South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP, three integral parts of Southern Gas Corridor fully packed,” the president said.

“Now they work at full capacity. So we need to expand. For that, we will need, of course, financing. We come to a very important point, which we raised on several occasions that international financial institutions, which decided to stop financing fossil fuel projects, probably, will reconsider their policy,” he added.

News.Az