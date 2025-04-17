President Aliyev highlights broad scope of Azerbaijan-China cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday received the credentials of the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Baku, Lue Mei.

The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev engaged in a conversation with the ambassador.

The President emphasized that Azerbaijan-China relations are of a strategic partnership nature. The Azerbaijani leader fondly recalled his meeting with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, last year and the adoption of the joint declaration on a strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the broad scope of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, covering political, economic, trade, transport, energy, industry, investment, security, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas. The head of state also pointed out the successful collaboration between the two countries within international organizations, emphasizing mutual support.

The President reaffirmed Azerbaijan's unwavering support for the “One China” policy.

Referring to the Belt and Road Initiative, the President stated that it is a project that connects countries across a wide geography and promotes cooperation. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support China’s initiative.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has created all necessary infrastructure projects, with some still in the implementation phase, and noted significant opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the development of the Middle Corridor.

Ambassador Lu Mei conveyed the greetings of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his regards to the Chinese President.

Ambassador Lu Mei expressed China's support for Azerbaijan’s successful development under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. She affirmed that China consistently supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The ambassador also emphasized that the relationship between the two countries is characterized by friendship and strategic partnership, and assured that she would spare no effort to further develop these ties.

Ambassador Lu Mei also acknowledged the significant role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of China-Azerbaijan relations, stating that Azerbaijan's successful development today is built upon the rich legacy of the National Leader.

