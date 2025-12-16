President Aliyev highlights role of trade unions in Azerbaijan’s social, economic development

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday addressed participants of the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, underscoring the key role trade unions play in the country’s social and economic life.

“Trade unions in Azerbaijan occupy an important place in public and social life through their multifaceted activities, their role in the development of labor relations, and their contribution to strengthening civil society,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

Aliyev noted the state’s ongoing efforts to protect workers’ rights, ensure decent working conditions, and improve social partnership mechanisms. “Adapting to the challenges of the modern era, maintaining close ties with union members, digitizing services, and expanding the use of artificial intelligence are of particular importance,” he added.

The president also stressed the significance of international cooperation, noting that activities aligned with international labor standards, cooperation with the global trade union movement, and the exchange of experience further enhance the reputation of trade unions.

He emphasized that trade unions play a critical role in fostering civil society and strengthening solidarity. “Trade unions, as key partners in social dialogue and guardians of labor values, must actively participate in strengthening professional associations, educating workers, and increasing their knowledge and skills in labor rights,” Aliyev said.

Reaffirming state support, the president noted that the Azerbaijani state fully guarantees the right of trade unions to operate independently and freely within the framework of the law and has created broad opportunities for their unrestricted activities.

Aliyev concluded by highlighting the importance of the congress for future planning. “I believe this congress will play a major role in defining the development directions of the trade union movement in line with new challenges and in shaping an improved strategy for its activities,” he said.

The president also wished the participants success in their work at the congress.

News.Az