President Aliyev highlights significant opportunities for Azerbaijan-EU renewable energy co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

Kaja Kallas emphasized the European Union's high regard for its relations with Azerbaijan and expressed interest in further developing these ties, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

She highlighted the successful and efficient cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the energy sector, describing Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in ensuring Europe's energy security.

Kallas also touched upon transportation connectivity, underscoring Azerbaijan’s significant role as a key regional state located in an important geopolitical area.

President Ilham Aliyev affirmed that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union. The head of state noted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which has been operational for four years and plays a vital role in Europe’s gas supply.

The President highlighted that Azerbaijan now supplies gas to 10 European countries, including 8 EU member states. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to provide gas to the European space in terms of the geographical scope of its gas supply.

The head of state noted the successful and effective dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and highlighted the significant opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan possesses substantial wind energy resources in its sector of the Caspian Sea. The President also emphasized Azerbaijan's important role in developing the Trans-Caspian renewable energy corridor with Central Asian countries and in realizing projects in the Black Sea region, which include Georgia, Romania, Hungary, and recently, Bulgaria.

President Ilham Aliyev also mentioned that there are extensive possibilities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the transport sector, in addition to gas.

The discussions also included an exchange of views on ensuring lasting stability in the South Caucasus region.

President Ilham Aliyev affirmed that bilateral steps and discussions were in progress to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az