President Aliyev inaugurates new pharmaceutical production facility

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Director General Kamran Hasanov briefed the head of state on the facility’s operations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Designed in line with international standards, the facility is equipped with advanced technologies and equipment from Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. It will produce roughly 800 million tablets and capsules annually across various therapeutic areas, including antibiotics, diabetology, hepatology, cardiology, andrology, allergology, and gastroenterology. The products will supply the domestic market and are planned for export in the future. A total of 120 jobs have been created at the facility.

Photo: AZERTAC

The 74-million-manat project was financed through private investment. With an investment promotion document issued by the Ministry of Economy, the company received 6.5 million manats in concessions for imported equipment.

The launch of the facility marks a new stage in the development of Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical industry. All stages of medicine production — from raw materials to finished products — will now be carried out locally. The new enterprise will help strengthen the pharmaceutical sector, support local manufacturing, and enhance Azerbaijan’s export potential by producing competitive products that meet domestic and international standards.

Photo: AZERTAC

The facility will also serve as a training base for professional personnel in the pharmaceutical sector. Under a quadrilateral memorandum signed between Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Azerbaijan Medical University, Hungary’s University of Pécs, and the Pannon Pharma company, short- and long-term training and internship programs for pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical specialties will be implemented.

Photo: AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev launched the facility. A total of 710 solar panels with a combined capacity of 450 kW/h have been installed on the roof, allowing the facility to meet about 40 percent of its energy needs through renewable sources.

Photo: AZERTAC