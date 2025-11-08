President Aliyev inaugurates Victory Museum in Baku

President Aliyev placed a wreath in front of the Victory Monument and paid tribute to martyrs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva placed flower bouquets in front of the monument.

The head of state and the First Lady then attended the opening of the Victory Museum.

The Victory Museum was established in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's Order of December 2020 on the creation of a Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum in Baku, to showcase the unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people in the Patriotic War and the glorious Victory achieved, as well as to immortalize the dear memory of our martyrs.

The museum's exposition was developed based on international experience and existing global museum concepts, incorporating the latest technologies. Eight exhibition halls were created: “Karabakh and East Zangezur. Story of Centuries,” “Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict. Historical Overview,” “44-Day Patriotic War. ‘Iron Fist’ Operation,” “Glorious Victory. Liberation of Shusha,” “Path of Heroes,” “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!,” “Restoration of State Sovereignty. 20.09.2023,” “Karabakh and East Zangezur. Revival.”

Presented facts, photo and video materials, interactive displays, and exhibits and models specially prepared for the museum convey comprehensive information about the conflict, the course of the 44-day Patriotic War, and the restoration of state sovereignty as a result of the glorious Victory, while allowing visitors to relive these events.

At the museum entrance, the “Iron Fist” installation—symbol of the historic Victory—and thoughts from the speech of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev are featured. On the wall surrounding the museum, the names of our heroic martyrs from the 44-day Patriotic War are engraved as a sign of respect. The flowing water along the wall symbolizes that our martyrs, through their heroism, achieved immortality and live eternally in our hearts. In the exhibition halls, the names of martyrs fallen in Karabakh before and after Victory Day are displayed.

The first hall, “Karabakh and East Zangezur. Story of Centuries,” presents the natural beauty of Karabakh—the cradle of Azerbaijani culture—and its architectural richness. Book installations on the walls provide extensive information on National Leader Heydar Aliyev's contributions to the region's socio-economic development.

Interactive books in the center allow close acquaintance with Karabakh's nature, literary heritage, music, and folk art, while conveying information about prominent figures who left marks in statehood, military, literature, and arts.

The “Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict. Historical Overview” hall reflects painful and unforgettable pages of the Karabakh conflict, including its chronology, the consistent policy of the National Leader and the head of state leading to liberation of territories, and the peace process. The hall provides extensive information on refugees and internally displaced persons, conflict victims, as well as monuments, mosques, and national heritage damaged by Armenians during the occupation..

An installation dedicated to buildings destroyed and settlements razed during occupation—a ruined house with a tree rising from its remnants—symbolizes life's revival.

The third hall, “44-Day Patriotic War. ‘Iron Fist’ Operation,” reflects the heroic struggle for liberation of Azerbaijani lands. Central LED monitors with AI-generated videos immerse visitors in the 44 days of battles, presenting combat operations, military achievements, and Armenian armed forces' attacks on civilians. Holographic screens display modern military equipment in 3D. Interactive maps sequentially show stages of operations in liberated territories. This hall features flags of Azerbaijani Armed Forces branches with exceptional merits in the Victory, models of special forces, and several Decrees and Orders of the President related to the Patriotic War and Victory.

The fourth hall, “Glorious Victory. Liberation of Shusha,” presents the operation holding special place in Azerbaijani military history, executed with unparalleled tactical skill. Special forces liberated Shusha without heavy artillery, displaying great heroism. A central Shusha model reflects the battlefield; interactive monitors allow sequential tracking of the operation and key tactical moments. Another monitor shows monuments destroyed in the city during the war. The screen displays the emotional journey of the glorious Victory path, reflecting Shusha's liberation and the valor of Azerbaijani soldiers.

The “Path of Heroes” hall, dedicated to the bravery, dedication, and indomitable will of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, allows visitors to feel the spirit of the struggle. Samples of orders and medals awarded to Patriotic War heroes are exhibited. The corridor-like “Path of Heroes” leads to the next hall symbolizing national unity and victory joy.

The next hall, “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!,” reflects Victory Day – turned into a national holiday – and nationwide joy. At the center is a Murano glass installation of the Kharibulbul flower, symbol of the glorious Victory and Karabakh's revival. Bright lights and colors create a festive atmosphere; visual effects enhance feelings of joy and pride. Large screens show proud and joyful moments ending 30 years of longing.

The seventh hall, “Restoration of State Sovereignty. 20.09.2023,” is dedicated to restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. A map installation demonstrates complete liberation of Karabakh and East Zangezur, marking a new era in Azerbaijani history.

The final hall, “Karabakh and East Zangezur. Revival,” focuses on Karabakh's restoration and future development. A central installation conveys messages about Karabakh's bright future in the voices of our heroic martyrs' children. Three illuminated passages reflect restoration, ecotourism, and development, showcasing region rebuilding activities. Models of culture, education, and infrastructure projects are presented in each. Interactive screens animate Karabakh's natural beauty and ongoing restoration. This space expresses Karabakh's revival, sustainable development, and confidence in the future.

At the exhibition exit, the “Talking Photos” section features photos reflecting the Victory's story and spirit. A memory book is provided for guests.

The museum also includes an Auditorium hall, library, and cafe. The Auditorium is intended for seminars, conferences, and public events. The library presents books and research materials on Azerbaijani history, cultural heritage, the past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, and Karabakh's restoration and development. In the future, materials on each martyr and documentaries about Patriotic War heroes will be added to the museum's database.

The Victory Museum, surrounding Victory Park, and Victory Arch at the park entrance preserve the 44-day Patriotic War etched in Azerbaijani history, the glorious Victory, and the dear memory of heroic martyrs, reviving this proud history in every visitor's memory.

The Victory Museum will be open to visitors starting November 9.

