President Aliyev, Kyrgyz official discuss deepening cooperation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Bakyt Torobayev in Baku on Sunday to discuss joint projects and ways to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

President Aliyev said a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will be held in Baku, describing its agenda as extensive and calling it a demonstration of the close and active collaboration between the two countries.

Highlighting the rapid development of bilateral relations in recent years, the Azerbaijani president noted the role of high-level reciprocal visits in strengthening these ties. He also expressed gratitude for Kyrgyzstan’s support in the restoration of Karabakh and the East Zangezur region, specifically thanking Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and the Kyrgyz people for the construction of a school in the village of Khidirli in Agdam District.

President Aliyev added that the 200 yaks gifted by Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories further reflect the spirit of friendship between the two nations. He also highlighted investment projects, including the agreement for the construction of a hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan.

The Azerbaijani president noted that the political cooperation agenda is broad. He said the first projects of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund, established by the two presidents, have already begun receiving financing, while several other projects are in the funding stage. He emphasized that Azerbaijan has allocated financial resources for the Fund’s capital and will provide additional resources if the number of projects increases.

President Aliyev also pointed out that Kyrgyzstan was among the first countries to support Azerbaijan’s integration into Central Asian cooperation formats, highlighting the fraternal nature of bilateral relations. He added that Azerbaijan’s full participation in the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State strengthens ties between the South Caucasus and Central Asian countries, ensures uninterrupted and stable transportation, and further consolidates fraternal relations between the peoples.

For his part, Bakyt Torobayev conveyed greetings from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to President Aliyev. He said that, based on shared historical roots and centuries-old friendship, bilateral relations have reached the highest level of strategic partnership through the political will of the two presidents.

Torobayev also highlighted the importance of direct air links between Baku and Bishkek and stressed the significance of increasing the number of flights in the future. He added that Kyrgyzstan looks forward to President Aliyev’s visit to Bishkek.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in energy, transport, mutual investment, humanitarian efforts, education, agriculture, and other areas of mutual interest.

News.Az