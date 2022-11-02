President Aliyev: Mass atrocities committed by France against people of Algeria - something world should never forget

+ ↺ − 16 px

The brutality, mass atrocities committed by France against the people of Algeria, are something the world should never forget, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 31st Arab League Summit in Algeria on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that France conducted a terrible war against the Algerian people for more than 130 years which resulted in the deaths of more than one and a half million Algerians.

“Today I paid respect to the memory of the martyrs. I visited the Memorial of Martyrs. I visited the Museum of Moudjahid and was deeply impressed and shocked by what I have seen. The brutality, mass atrocities committed by France against the people of Algeria, are something the world should never forget. France conducted a terrible war against the Algerian people for more than 130 years which resulted in the deaths of more than one and a half million Algerians. Today, commemorating this tragedy, we need to do everything in order to avoid these tragedies in the future,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az