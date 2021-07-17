President Aliyev offers condolences to German President, King of Belgium

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and widespread destruction in the aftermath of massive flooding in western Germany,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Germany, wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences,” President Aliyev added.

The Azerbaijani leader also offered his condolences to King Philippe of the Belgians.

“I was deeply shaken by the news of significant loss of life and devastation in the aftermath of a flooding in your country,” the head of state said in his letter of condolences.

“Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Belgium and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” President Aliyev said.

News.Az