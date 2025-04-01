President Aliyev positively assesses dynamics of recent reciprocal visits between Azerbaijan, Iran

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Political Advisor to President of Iran. Photo: AZERTAC

On April 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mehdi Sanaei, Political Advisor to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Mehdi Sanaei conveyed the greetings of Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state thanked for the greetings and asked Mehdi Sanaei to convey his regards to the President of Iran.

Recalling his previous visits to Azerbaijan, Mehdi Sanaei noted the country’s continuous development.

He emphasized that Iran places great importance on strengthening relations with neighboring countries, particularly Azerbaijan, with which it shares historical, religious, and cultural ties. He hailed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations in all areas.

President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, highlighted the shared values between Azerbaijan and Iran and positively assessed the dynamics of recent reciprocal visits.

The head of state expressed his hope that Mehdi Sanaei’s visit to Azerbaijan would provide a good opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda.

The meeting included discussions on cooperation in transport, particularly the development of the North-South Transport Corridor, as well as collaboration in the economic, trade, and energy sectors. The activity of the intergovernmental commission was also reviewed.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on the construction progress of the bridge over the Araz River in the Aghbend direction.

News.Az