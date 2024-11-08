President Aliyev: Some Islamophobes, Azerbaijanophobes in Western capitals incite Armenia to new war

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I believe that the results of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation are more than enough for Armenia to take the right steps to this day,” the head of state said, News.Az reports.The president emphasized an issue that should not be overlooked, stating: “Today, anti-Azerbaijan forces, including some Islamophobes and Azerbaijanophobes in Western capitals, are inciting Armenia to a new war.”President Aliyev described the Patriotic War as ‘Azerbaijan’s glorious history and brilliant victory.’“We avenged the blood of the martyrs of both the First and Second Karabakh Wars, as well as the anti-terror operation, on the battlefield. We restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he emphasized.The head of state accused some Western supporters of intending to portray Armenia as a “peace dove”: “Some Western supporters now want to portray Armenia as a “peace dove,” as if the 30-year occupation, the destruction, atrocities, and the Khojaly genocide never happened.”He noted, “The destruction of our mosques, the desecration of our graves, and the devastation throughout Karabakh and East Zangezur are being overlooked. They want to make the world community forget, but we will never forget, and the Azerbaijani people must never forget. Future generations must know this history and never forget it,” the president added.He went on to say that now, there is no trace or sign of the separatists in the lands of Karabakh.“We liberated the districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin without a single shot being fired. Following that, through purposeful and well-thought-out policies and decisive actions, we significantly strengthened both our political, strategic, and military strategic positions,” the president said.After securing control over key highlands, the head of state stated that the fate of the separatist group, along with those backing them in Karabakh and Armenia, was clear. The president emphasized that, despite being given a choice, they failed to make the right decision. “The anti-terror operation carried out in September 2023, which lasted only a few hours, was yet another lesson for them. With this, the root of separatism was eradicated, and the book was closed. Now, there is no trace or sign of the separatists in the lands of Karabakh,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az