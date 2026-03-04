President Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer condolences

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visited the Iranian Embassy in Baku on Wednesday to offer condolences over the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and numerous civilians.

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilou welcomed the head of state, News.Az reports, citing AZERAC.

The president of Azerbaijan signed the book of condolences.

The head of state then held a conversation with the ambassador.

President Aliyev said he would always fondly recall his meetings with Khamenei during his visits to Iran.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani president for visiting the embassy and extending his condolences.

