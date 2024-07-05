President Aliyev visits Khojaly airport, opens several facilities in Khankendi, Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visited the Khojaly airport on July 5, News.Az reports citing the president's press service.



President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Samir Rzayev, and Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankendi and districts of Aghdara, and Khojaly Elchin Yusubov briefed the head of state about future developments at the airport.Khojaly Airport, located 10 kilometers northeast of Khankendi, was established in 1974 and received the UBES code from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2020, affirming its Azerbaijani ownership.Situated at an elevation of 575 meters, the airport covers 188.5 hectares and currently boasts a runway 2170 meters long and 45 meters wide, along with two taxiways, an apron with three aircraft stands.Plans are underway to expand Khojaly Airport's infrastructure, including extending the runway to 3000 meters in length and widening it to 60 meters. The airport's overall area will be optimized to 177.27 hectares, with the apron area expanding to 47,000 square meters, all in compliance with international standards.President Aliyev visited the Garabagh University in Khankendi on July 5 to inspect the renovation work undertaken at the institution.Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state about the renovations completed at the university..The facade of the building was repainted, and historical elements were restored at the main entrance.All the rooms will be equipped with modern furniture and equipment. Extensive landscaping transformed the university's surroundings, including the creation of a new park designed to meet contemporary standards.About 1,120 students across 27 specialties are expected to enroll at the university for the 2024/2025 academic year. Additionally, SABAH groups will be established in 8 specialties at the university.On November 28, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on the establishment of Garabagh University in the city of Khankendi.The head of state then attended the ceremony to reopen the "Garabagh" hotel in the city of Khankendi after its major overhaul and restoration.Head of the President's Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state and the accomplished works.The hotel was commissioned in the mid-20th century. In 2023, following the complete restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity through 24-hour anti-terrorist measures, President Ilham Aliyev instructed the commencement of renovation and reconstruction works at the hotel. Subsequently, these works successfully restored the building to its original appearance.The hotel regained its former name and will operate under the name " Garabagh". The modern hotel boasts all amenities for the comfort of guests visiting Khankendi. The hotel has rooms of different categories, as well as a restaurant. It will be able to host business meetings and events.Landscaping works were also carried out in the hotel premises.Later on, the Azerbaijani leader attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Khankendi Congress Center on July 5.The head of state was informed of the project.The Congress Center will cover a total area of 6,000 square meters, with about 2,000 square meters of area under construction. The four-story center will feature halls for hosting various events and parties, as well as a gym, indoor swimming pool and SPA zone.The head of state was also informed about the project of the "Khankendi" hotel, which is part of the same complex as the Congress Center..The hotel, spanning a total area of 3800 square meters, will feature 900 square meters of area under construction. The hotel will have 105 rooms of different categories. Additionally, the most up-to-date catering facilities will be established here. The facility will also feature a "Lobby Lounge & Terrace" restaurant operating on the first floor of the building.President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Khankendi Congress Center.During the visit, President Aliyev attended the opening of the "Palace" hotel in the city of Khankendi after major overhaul and restoration.The head of state was informed about the facilities created at the hotel.The hotel has 54 rooms of different categories, with the most up-to-date catering facilities put in place. The restaurant, with a lobby, outdoor and indoor terrace areas, will allow to receive 300 guests. Moreover, the hotel also features a breakfast restaurant, "Shirin Coffee & Bakery", "Cafe Park-Fast Food" and "Dafna" restaurants. The entertainment and recreation area of the hotel features a SPA, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, and a gym.The head of state also took part in the opening of the Isa Bulagi recreational complex in Shusha.Special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov briefed the head of state on the facilities established within the complex.Following the Patriotic War, the Isa Bulagi spring was fully restored by the Shusha City State Reserve Administration. The spring, crafted from marble and adorned with national ornamentation bearing the inscription "Isa Bulagi," now has its water supply completely restored. The surrounding recreation center and restaurant have been renovated in a traditional style, and extensive landscaping has been completed in the area.The recreation complex comprises four guest houses and one restaurant.Isa Bulagi, situated about four kilometers from Shusha at an altitude of approximately 1300 meters above sea level in a forested area, is one of the most renowned recreation spots in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh. The spring is considered a rare gem of Azerbaijani nature. According to local legend, the spring is named after a farmer named Isa who discovered it in the dense forest in the 18th century.President Aliyev then inaugurated the Shusha water treatment plant complex.Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov briefed the President on the project.Through the Emergency Measures Program, water supply to Shusha was restored on November 25, 2020.To maintain water quality in Shusha, the existing water treatment plant was reconstructed under the Emergency Measures Program, increasing its capacity from 2,000 to 5,000 cubic meters per day. The plant now processes water meeting all quality standards, ensuring continuous supply to over 3,500 residents, workers, and visitors.Future plans under the project include constructing a modern water treatment plant to sustainably supply Shusha with 8,000 cubic meters per day, along with three water reservoirs totaling 6,000 cubic meters. Construction of one reservoir is currently underway.The head of state saw the footage of the works accomplished at the Shusha water treatment complex.A project has been developed to reconstruct water supply, sewage, and storm water systems in line with Shusha's development plans until 2040, aiming to meet the city's average daily water demand of 105 liters per second. Drinking water will be sourced from existing Small Kirs and Zarisly sources, as well as the Zarisly River reservoir.According to the city's Master Plan, the project includes constructing 24 kilometers of main water lines, 44 kilometers of drinking water pipelines, 42 kilometers of sewage networks, and 41 kilometers of storm water networks. An 8,000 cubic meter reservoir will be built to treat and neutralize city wastewater, maintaining environmental integrity by diverting treated water to the Karkar River. The newly developed infrastructure in Shusha will operate on a "Smart Water" system. Additionally, the extraction of water from the source, its transportation, reservoir levels, hydraulic regimes, and other processes will be regulated online through SCADA systems.President Ilham Aliyev officially launched the Shusha water treatment complex.The head of state also visited the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque as it reopened after restoration.Later on, President Aliyev visited the Government Services Center in Shusha as it reopened after major overhaul.The head of state was informed about the new facilities created within the Center.The reconstruction and repair work of the Government Services Center, encompassing a total internal area of 2,600 square meters, began in May of last year. Major renovations were carried out by the Shusha City State Reserve Administration on the former post office building and its surrounding area, with the addition of a large green zone.The four-story building, now fully renovated, will house the "ASAN khidmet" and "DOST khidmet" centers, the SME house, and branches of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, including a post and communication hub.Organizations operating within the Center will employ 56 people. The Shusha regional "ASAN service" center will employ 21 people, all selected from among the citizens registered in Shusha (from the list of returnees).

News.Az