President: Any limited number of 20-30 countries cannot speak on behalf of the international community, not to mention one country

“Sometimes we hear that some countries or a group of countries want to take over the functions of the international community and try to speak on behalf of it. When they have nothing to say, they say that the international community will not perceive this issue well,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14.

“First, it is a matter of modesty. Any limited number of 20-30 countries cannot speak on behalf of the international community, not to mention one country. The international community is on our side, the international community supported us during the Second Karabakh War and during the anti-terror operation. I think the international reputation of Azerbaijan is not a secret to anyone today,” the head of state noted.

News.Az